Everyone made the same joke about Saquon Barkley’s huge game

Saquon Barkley had yet another massive game for the Philadelphia Eagles, which had fans making the same joke.

Barkley had 118 yards and 3 touchdowns on 15 carries as his Eagles ripped the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

In six seasons with the New York Giants, Barkley only made the playoffs once. The team let him go in the offseason, and the Eagles pounced. They have been rewarded in a huge way as Barkley led the NFL in rushing and will now be playing in the Super Bowl.

Giants owner John Mara infamously said “I’ll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia” over the offseason. Not only did Barkley go to Philly, but he became a driving force behind their success.

Fans have all joked that Mara is going through a rough time watching Barkley run the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

John Mara right now: pic.twitter.com/sTNNfWdPg8 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 26, 2025

John Mara every time Saquon sprints 50 yards into the end zone pic.twitter.com/laan0Mmpha — Nick Maraldo (@nickmaraldo) January 26, 2025

we need a John Mara live cam for this game pic.twitter.com/uXBSm25S7O — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 26, 2025

Pour one out for John Mara. — Paul Hembekides (Hembo) (@PaulHembo) January 26, 2025

John Mara will not be sleeping well seeing Saquon do this 😱

pic.twitter.com/e9otC8NpeJ — Hard Rock Bet (@HardRockBet) January 26, 2025

Barkley continues to torment Mara and Giants fans with his big game — especially while doing it for the Giants’ division rival. Fans have been pointing to this quote since Week 1 and won’t let it go.