Everyone made the same joke about Saquon Barkley’s huge game

January 26, 2025
by Larry Brown
Saquon Barkley at a press conference

Sep 5, 2024; Sao Paolo, Brazil; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley at press conference at the Neo Química Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley had yet another massive game for the Philadelphia Eagles, which had fans making the same joke.

Barkley had 118 yards and 3 touchdowns on 15 carries as his Eagles ripped the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

In six seasons with the New York Giants, Barkley only made the playoffs once. The team let him go in the offseason, and the Eagles pounced. They have been rewarded in a huge way as Barkley led the NFL in rushing and will now be playing in the Super Bowl.

Giants owner John Mara infamously said “I’ll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia” over the offseason. Not only did Barkley go to Philly, but he became a driving force behind their success.

Fans have all joked that Mara is going through a rough time watching Barkley run the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

Barkley continues to torment Mara and Giants fans with his big game — especially while doing it for the Giants’ division rival. Fans have been pointing to this quote since Week 1 and won’t let it go.