Everyone said the same thing about Justin Tucker’s brutal game

Justin Tucker’s brutal game for the Baltimore Ravens against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday had everyone saying the same thing.

Through three quarters of their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md., Tucker had missed three kicks — two field goals and an extra point. That marked the first time in his career that Tucker had missed three kicks in a game.

The misses were part of an alarming trend for the 5-time All-Pro kicker. Tucker entered the game 17/23 (73.9 percent), which is the lowest mark of his career.

The bad game coupled with his offseason had fans all saying that Tucker was washed up.

Ravens fans realizing Justin Tucker is washed pic.twitter.com/vEr9NrgOJU — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) December 1, 2024

Justin Tucker so washed — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 1, 2024

Justin Tucker is really washed. That’s wild pic.twitter.com/WpYW8A0L0j — Derf (@derftron) December 1, 2024

Justin Tucker is officially washed pic.twitter.com/u7alwFvpDV — Maddog7AM⚽️ (@dembozCOYG23) December 1, 2024

Baltimore still entered Sunday’s Week 13 game with an 8-4 record despite Tucker’s problems. But he needs to turn it around quickly before the team has more issues.