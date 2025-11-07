Everyone said the same thing after Broncos punter’s botched punt on ‘TNF’

Fans were quick to diagnose the issue Denver Broncos punter Jeremy Crawshaw was dealing with Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Crawshaw had one of the worst punts in recent memory in the second quarter of the “Thursday Night Football” matchup at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. He lined up to punt at the Broncos’ 35-yard line and shanked it wildly left down the sideline for just 36 yards.

A punting hosel rocket, Crawshaw kicked it with his ankle pic.twitter.com/6ztRNKXozy — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) November 7, 2025

The instant replay showed that Crawshaw made contact with his ankle rather than the sweet spot on his right foot. Some even called it one of the worst punts they’ve ever seen.

This has to be the worst NFL punt I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/eO01TAN1sP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2025

Many fans called it a good, old-fashioned case of the yips.

We are officially witnessing the yips in real time as punter shanks another — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 7, 2025

I'm actually starting to feel bad for him. Never seen a punter get the yips this bad. Can Will Lutz punt? https://t.co/lYDm8qNpWD — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) November 7, 2025

Yea, Crawshaw either has the yips, or we need to investigate some betting behavior — Gennaro Farone (@GennaroFarone) November 7, 2025

Crawshaw, who had been booming 70-yard punts in recent weeks, had several ugly punts during the first half of Thursday’s game. Three of his four punts went for under 40 yards, with his first punt of the game only being for 30 yards. His longest punt went for just 51 yards.

It didn’t help that Crawshaw’s Raiders counterpart, AJ Cole, was putting on a clinic whenever he got the chance to punt.

Watch the bounce this AJ Cole punt takes at the 1 😳



LVvsDEN on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/cwlkEP8J4y — NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2025

Someone get Crawshaw to a yips doctor, stat.