Everyone said the same thing about the Seahawks’ new ‘rivalries’ jersey

The Seattle Seahawks are having a strong year and are on the cusp of a playoff berth going into a “Thursday Night Football” showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.

As the Seahawks prepare the the NFC West showdown, they are rolling out some brand-new “rivalries” jerseys.

A lot of fans made comparisons, saying that the Seahawks’ jerseys look similar to the Oregon Ducks’ jerseys.

Jersey looks like what Oregon wore against Penn State and Rutgers. pic.twitter.com/UFi0KxuM9S — Bryan Beban (@bkbeban) December 16, 2025

The Seattle Seahawks are wearing Oregon Ducks uniforms, so the forecasted torrential downpour during tonight’s game is apt. — Varsity 38 (@CBW556) December 18, 2025

Not the Oregon Ducks unis please for this game. Please for the love of god. — Bandon Man (@man_bandon) December 15, 2025

It’s six hours before kickoff, so let’s get this out of the way.



Yes, the Seahawks uniforms tonight look like the Oregon Ducks.



No, you aren’t the first to make this connection.



Please don’t @ me and respect my privacy at this time. pic.twitter.com/7mFxzj7JgF — Kevin Jackson (@glove20kj) December 18, 2025

Oregon, of course, is known for its wild jersey combinations. They are the darling college brand for Nike, and now the Seahawks have a similar look in the NFL.

Over the summer, the NFL and Nike unveiled eight teams that would have the “Rivalries” jerseys this season.

The other teams are the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.

This will be the first and only game of the season where the Seahawks wear these jerseys.

The 49ers will debut their jerseys against the Seahawks on January 4 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., in the final week of the NFL regular season.