Fans react to Bills’ new all-white uniforms

The Buffalo Bills unveiled a new alternate uniform ahead of the 2025 season, and most fans seem excited to see the threads in action.

The Bills will be wearing all-white uniforms for their Oct. 5 game against the New England Patriots. The “Cold Front” uniforms feature white helmets, jerseys and pants with a small hint of silver and blue.

Bills will debut their “Cold Front” uniforms on October 5 vs. the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/rHnVE6LRHO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2025

Most fans had positive reactions to the uniforms:

These are sick! — Scott Steineman (@scottsteineman) August 28, 2025

One of the only complaints about the uniforms is that the Bills have chosen to wear them in October. Some fans pointed out that the “Cold Front” theme would have looked awesome in a snow game.

Wearing these winter themed uniforms in October never made sense to me. Lol it's probably gonna be like 65-70 on October 5th — Robbie Wasabi (@mudbonePT) August 28, 2025

A snow game in these would’ve been phenomenal pic.twitter.com/mUqvAZzeRr — Pick6 (@Pick6) August 28, 2025

The Bills went 14-3 last season and won the AFC East. They are favored to do so again this year, though fans are hoping Josh Allen will finally get over the hump in the playoffs.