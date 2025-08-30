Larry Brown Sports

Fans react to Bills’ new all-white uniforms

A Buffalo Bills helmet on the turf
Sep 24, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of a Buffalo Bills player's helmet on the sidelines against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills unveiled a new alternate uniform ahead of the 2025 season, and most fans seem excited to see the threads in action.

The Bills will be wearing all-white uniforms for their Oct. 5 game against the New England Patriots. The “Cold Front” uniforms feature white helmets, jerseys and pants with a small hint of silver and blue.

Most fans had positive reactions to the uniforms:

One of the only complaints about the uniforms is that the Bills have chosen to wear them in October. Some fans pointed out that the “Cold Front” theme would have looked awesome in a snow game.

The Bills went 14-3 last season and won the AFC East. They are favored to do so again this year, though fans are hoping Josh Allen will finally get over the hump in the playoffs.

