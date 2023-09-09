Ex-49ers star makes big prediction about Jim Harbaugh

One former San Francisco 49ers player seems to sense the inevitable when it comes to Jim Harbaugh.

Retired ex-49ers tight end Vernon Davis got interviewed this week by The Spun. Most notably in the interview, Davis predicted that the Michigan head coach Harbaugh will eventually and “definitely” return to the NFL.

“I think there’s always a window for him to come back, and I think he will because of my understanding of who he is as a coach and person,” said Davis of Harbaugh. “I know he’s always up for a challenge. I don’t know when it will happen, but I think he’ll definitely return.”

Davis, a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, was on the 49ers for all four seasons of Harbaugh’s time there as head coach (from 2011-14). That included back-to-back division titles plus a Super Bowl berth in the 2012 NFL season.

The 59-year-old Harbaugh, who is now in his ninth season as head coach at Michigan, seriously entertained a return to the NFL after the 2021 season. Though he was heavily linked to and even interviewed with one particular NFC team, Harbaugh ultimately chose to return to the Wolverines instead. He is working on something great at Michigan too as they have gone 26-3 (.897) over the last three seasons combined and have made two straight appearances in the College Football Playoff.

Rumors of an NFL return will likely hound Harbaugh for the remainder of his time at Michigan, however long that may be. Harbaugh’s former player Davis believes that such a return is only a matter of time, and perhaps Harbaugh’s ongoing feud with the NCAA will fan those flames as well.