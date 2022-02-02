Reports: Jim Harbaugh expects to land Vikings job

The reports surrounding Jim Harbaugh potentially joining the Minnesota Vikings are heating up.

Harbaugh first spoke with the Vikings on Saturday about their head coach job. His conversation with the Vikings came just days after Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was hired as the team’s general manager. The two men have a previous relationship from when they were both with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Vikings have been conducting their second round of interviews this week, and Harbaugh is set to meet with the team for an in-person interview on Wednesday.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Harbaugh enters the interview with confidence he will land the job.

Next up: Jim Harbaugh, who heads to Minnesota with confidence that he’ll land the job. Time will tell. https://t.co/Eni6jKQAfk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2022

Furthermore, The Wolverine’s Chris Balas reported Tuesday that Harbaugh’s interview is a “formality” and that the coach plans to sign with the Vikings.

There are a few takeaways to consider.

First, if Balas’ report is accurate, then we may be reliving a repeat of the Brian Flores situation.

The Vikings have four finalists who are receiving in-person interviews (including Harbaugh). The team held two in-person interviews on Monday. The Monday interviews were with the Rams’ offensive (Kevin O’Connell) and defensive coordinators (Raheem Morris). The interview with Morris satisfied the Rooney Rule. They also had a second interview with Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, an in-person interview on Tuesday.

If Harbaugh regards his Wednesday interview as a formality, that would mostly render the three other interviews as sham ones.

Secondly, despite what these reports say, we shouldn’t consider anything finalized until it’s done. Keep in mind that the Dolphins need a new head coach too. Miami owner Stephen Ross is a huge Michigan booster and said he would not be the one to take Harbaugh away from the Wolverines unless he were sure Harbaugh was leaving anyway. If Harbaugh does leave Michigan, he has already established the paper trail pretty firmly that he wanted to leave. Miami should not be ruled out as a possibility for Harbaugh until the moment he actually signs with another team.

At this point, Harbaugh has already told recruits he is ready to leave for the NFL job.

Detroit News @chengelis spoke to Deon Johnson, whose son William is highly rated incoming Michigan frosh. Deon said Jim Harbaugh spoke to son Monday on maybe going to NFL 1/2 "He told William he was definitely looking & if an opportunity came up, he was probably going to take it" — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 2, 2022

Detroit News quote from @chengelis 2/2 “(Harbaugh) told him he felt the team was gonna be good, they’re gonna win a lot of ballgames, they’re gonna do a lot of good things But he wants to chase a Super Bowl That’s one of the things on his list is to be a Super Bowl-winning coach" — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 2, 2022

Harbaugh also reportedly has his coordinators picked out too.

Photo: Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports