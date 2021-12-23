 Skip to main content
Ex-Cardinals star questions Kyler Murray’s leadership

December 22, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray has looked like an MVP candidate at times this season for the 10-4 Arizona Cardinals. But one ex-Cardinals star is still not sold on one particular aspect of Murray.

Speaking this week on “The Dave Pasch Podcast,” retired former Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer questioned Murray’s leadership ability. Murray and the Cardinals were coming off a 30-12 loss to the NFL-worst Detroit Lions in Week 15.

“The thing that concerns me is some of the leadership deficiencies that I’ve seen,” said Palmer, per Jeremy Cluff of the Arizona Republic. “Some of the body language that I have seen from Kyler. When you are down in Detroit, even though you are faking it, you need to keep a ‘rah rah’ face on. There’s just certain things you need to do as a quarterback that he’s still young, he’s still learning, he’s still working his way through.”

The 24-year-old Murray, who is in his third NFL season, has indeed drawn criticism for bad body language during games in the last couple of weeks.

The Cardinals still have one of the best records in the NFL with Murray as their leader, despite dropping their last two games. Murray has also earned the respect of some of the league’s elder statesmen. Thus, the body language issue does not sounds like it is a major one and is probably something that Murray can fix over time.

Photo: Dec 8, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Pittsburgh Steelers at State Farm Stadium.

