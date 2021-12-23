Ex-Cardinals star questions Kyler Murray’s leadership

Kyler Murray has looked like an MVP candidate at times this season for the 10-4 Arizona Cardinals. But one ex-Cardinals star is still not sold on one particular aspect of Murray.

Speaking this week on “The Dave Pasch Podcast,” retired former Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer questioned Murray’s leadership ability. Murray and the Cardinals were coming off a 30-12 loss to the NFL-worst Detroit Lions in Week 15.

“The thing that concerns me is some of the leadership deficiencies that I’ve seen,” said Palmer, per Jeremy Cluff of the Arizona Republic. “Some of the body language that I have seen from Kyler. When you are down in Detroit, even though you are faking it, you need to keep a ‘rah rah’ face on. There’s just certain things you need to do as a quarterback that he’s still young, he’s still learning, he’s still working his way through.”

The 24-year-old Murray, who is in his third NFL season, has indeed drawn criticism for bad body language during games in the last couple of weeks.

Here's Amani Oruwariye incredible INT vs AJ Green Kyler Murray was upset with AJ for not coming back for the ball after the play… pic.twitter.com/8UtmIz40Os —(@FTB_Vids_YT) December 19, 2021

Really don't like Kyler's body language when things are going bad. Always throwing his hands up — looking to call someone else out. He's yelling at AJ Green seconds after throwing a pick. He has grown up a lot this season… but he has a ways to go as a leader. — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) December 19, 2021

Kyler Murray, what the heck was that? Why didn’t he spike the ball? Plus a lot of bad body language. — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) December 14, 2021

The Cardinals still have one of the best records in the NFL with Murray as their leader, despite dropping their last two games. Murray has also earned the respect of some of the league’s elder statesmen. Thus, the body language issue does not sounds like it is a major one and is probably something that Murray can fix over time.

Photo: Dec 8, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Pittsburgh Steelers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports