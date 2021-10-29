Aaron Rodgers reveals what he told Kyler Murray after game

Aaron Rodgers and Kyle Murray shared a nice moment on the field after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. While players often like to keep those conversations private, Rodgers had no problem sharing what he said to his counterpart.

Rodgers had very high praise for Murray during his on-field interview with Erin Andrews of FOX Sports. Rodgers said he told Murray how much respect he has for his game and that he’ll see him in the playoffs.

"This is why I love this squad… It's going to be a great freaking ride back to Green Bay." @packers QB @AaronRodgers12 shared his thoughts with @ErinAndrews after a WILD #TNFonFOX victory! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/n7x5SKCrLE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 29, 2021

The video below shows the brief chat between Rodgers and Murray:

Murray said leading up to the game that he looks up to Rodgers and was looking forward to meeting him. He probably wishes he got the best of the reigning MVP, but Arizona lost a tough 24-21 game. The game did nothing to quell the talk of the Cardinals being a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

The NFC looks like a much stronger conference than the AFC, and both Rodgers and Murray are big reasons for that. Their postgame exchange was quite similar to one we saw from two other elite NFC quarterbacks earlier in the year.