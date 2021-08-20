Ex-Chiefs OL has warning about screens in the NFL this season

The NFL has expanded its rules this season to prohibit more blocks below the waist, and former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz believes that is going to have a significant impact on one aspect of the game.

Schwartz, a free agent who was with the Chiefs when they won the Super Bowl two years ago, explained on Twitter Thursday night how the new rule regarding cut blocks is going to make screen passes much more difficult to execute.

Screens are going to look a lot worse this year since the OL can’t cut. Before the OL would just throw his body at the LB and hope the RB cut inside of the block. Now you just have to flail at the guy and allow your RB to get lit up behind the line. — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) August 20, 2021

Prior to this season, the NFL outlawed blocks below the waist by either team during kicks and after a change of possession, like an interception or fumble recovery. Now, that has been expanded to prohibit blocking below the waist at any time when contact occurs beyond five yards on either side of the line of scrimmage and more than two yards outside of either offensive tackle. That happens often on screen passes, as Schwartz alluded to.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid runs a lot of screens, so the rule could have a particularly significant impact on his offense.

Fans have been a bit uneasy about some of the rule changes that have gone into effect this offseason. We’ve already seen one ridiculous penalty called on a defender for supposedly lowering his helmet. There’s also the new emphasis on taunting, which looks like it could have the potential to be infuriating.