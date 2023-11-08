Ex-Colts Super Bowl champion Matt Ulrich dies at 41

Former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Matt Ulrich has died.

Colts owner Jim Irsay on Wednesday shared the news of Ulrich’s death with a post on X.

— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 8, 2023

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many. Great guy, I hear he was a great dad — and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family,” Irsay wrote.

Ulrich was 41. No cause of death had been revealed at the time.

Ulrich, a guard, played two seasons for the Colts after he signed with them as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2005. He was part of the 2006 Colts team that defeated the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

At Northwestern, Ulrich was named a team captain in 2004 and All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

Ulrich was known for his strength and holds several weight room records at Northwestern. He co-founded a fitness company called Dexa Fit after retiring from the NFL.