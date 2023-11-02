Ex-Cowboys star signs with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are giving a former Dallas Cowboys star another chance to revive his career.

Veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith signed a deal with the Raiders on Thursday, according to his agent.

Smith was previously on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad, but he will have a chance to play in Las Vegas.

Smith, 28, was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round back in 2016. He was a star at Notre Dame but suffered a serious knee injury in his final college game, which led to concerns about whether he could ever return to form in the NFL. He sat out his entire rookie season before establishing himself as one of the best middle linebackers in football.

The Cowboys signed Smith to a 5-year, $64 million extension prior to the 2019 season. He was named a team captain and made the Pro Bowl that year. He had another productive season in 2020 before injuries and rapidly declining play became problematic. Smith was released by Dallas midway through the 2021 season.

Smith has tried to catch on with some other teams but not had any success. The Raiders are hoping for a different result as they begin their rebuild.