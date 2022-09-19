Ex-Cowboys star Jaylon Smith signs with NFC East rival

Former Dallas Cowboys standout Jaylon Smith is trying to revive his career with an NFC East rival.

Agent Doug Hendrickson revealed Monday that Smith is returning to the New York Giants, the same team he finished the 2021 season with.

Let’s go get it- @thejaylonsmith @Giants best is yet to come! — Doug Hendrickson (@DHendrickson41) September 19, 2022

Smith is trying to catch on in the NFL again after seeing his fortunes and playing time decline rapidly with the Cowboys in 2021. Dallas released him midseason for salary reasons, but he did not show much in stops with the Green Bay Packers and Giants. However, New York saw enough to bring him back again.

The Giants cut Blake Martinez at the end of training camp and are hunting for linebacker depth. Smith is still just 27 and made the Pro Bowl in 2019, so they are more or less hoping to find some semblance of that form again, unlikely as it may be.