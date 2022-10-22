Ex-Jets Super Bowl champion dies at age 81

A member of the New York Jets’ Super Bowl-winning team died this week.

Rich Cimini of ESPN shared that retired former Jets offensive lineman Dave Herman has died at age 81. Herman died peacefully in Westchester County, N.Y., his family wrote.

Herman played with the Jets for ten seasons from 1964 to 1973. Prior to the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, Herman was a two-time AFL All-Star and three-time All-AFL selection. He also started for the Jets team that won Super Bowl III in 1969 (where his teammate Joe Namath famously guaranteed victory despite facing a heavily-favored Baltimore Colts team).

Herman’s death comes after another member of that Jets Super Bowl team died this year as well.