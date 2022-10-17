Ex-NFL CB Antonio Dennard shot and killed at age 32

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar in Berks County, Pa. early Sunday morning. He was 32 years old.

WFMZ says Dennard was shot at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, outside of Reading. He was taken to Reading Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. Dennard’s death was ruled a homicide. The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the coroner.

Dennard played college ball at Langston University, an NAIA program in Oklahoma. He had 80 tackles and 8 interceptions during his career from 2008-2011.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dennard had stints with the Jaguars, Giants and Packers, though he never played in an NFL game. He also spent time with an Arena League team in 2015.