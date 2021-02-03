Ex-NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer moved into hospice care

Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease back in 2014, and unfortunately it sounds like his health has taken a turn for the worse.

Schottenheimer’s family released a statement on Wednesday revealing that Marty was moved into a hospice care facility near his home in Charlotte, N.C., on Jan. 30. He was initially hospitalized due to complications from Alzheimer’s and is considered to be in stable condition. You can read the full statement below:

A message from the family of Marty Schottenheimer, updating his health condition. pic.twitter.com/FzQzpQVxaD — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 3, 2021

Schottenheimer, 77, was a successful head coach in the NFL for several different teams. He had stints with the Browns, Chiefs, Washington and the Chargers. He last coached in the NFL in 2006 but briefly returned to a head coaching and general manager role with Virginia Destroyers of the now-defunct United Football League in 2011.

In 20-plus seasons as a head coach, Schottenheimer compiled a record of 200-126-1 during the regular season and 5-13 in the playoffs. He’s the only eligible head coach with at least 200 wins who has not been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Schottenheimer’s son Brian was recently hired to serve as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Urban Meyer with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Photo: Wikimedia/MLBIpa via CC-by-SA 4.0