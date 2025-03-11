2-time Super Bowl champion signs with Saints

The Kansas City Chiefs are losing a key part of their defense as a starter on the team’s last two Super Bowl champion teams is leaving for New Orleans.

Safety Justin Reid agreed to a three-year contract with the Saints worth $31.5 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. $22.25 million of the deal is guaranteed.

Reid gets a significant payday to move south and join the Saints. The move is a homecoming for him, as he grew up in southeast Louisiana and played his high school football there as well. He will likely have a big role in the secondary along with Tyrann Mathieu, the player Reid actually replaced in Kansas City three years ago.

Nov 5, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet on the team bench against the Chicago Bears during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs likely felt comfortable letting Reid walk because they were impressed with the work of rookie Jaden Hicks last season. The team also has Chamarri Conner to pair with returning starter Bryan Cook.

Still, the Chiefs will likely miss Reid. He started 49 games in three seasons with the team and was a big part of the defense that won three straight AFC titles and a pair of Super Bowls. He even functioned as an emergency kicker for the team.

The Saints have been busy in the offseason, with Reid just the latest big move for the team. Their salary cap situation remains a long-term problem and they have failed to address the issue their quarterback’s contract is causing them, but they are determined to be competitive in 2025.