DeAndre Hopkins signs with new team in free agency

DeAndre Hopkins is going from Patrick Mahomes to Lamar Jackson.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Tuesday that the five-time Pro Bowl receiver Hopkins is signing with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency. Hopkins has secured a one-year deal worth $6 million from Baltimore.

Hopkins, 32, now heads to his third NFL team in less than a year. He started last season with the Tennessee Titans but had just 15 receptions in six games. Tennessee then traded Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs in October, and Hopkins improved his play some. He caught 41 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns in 10 regular season games for the Chiefs and then added another receiving touchdown during their run to Super Bowl LIX.

Dec 6, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NFL researcher Tony Holzman-Escareno shared a crazy fact about Hopkins in the wake of the news. Hopkins currently holds the record for active NFL players when it comes to passes caught from different quarterbacks. The five-time All-Pro has already linked up with 19 different NFL QBs, and Jackson is now set to be the 20th.

Deandre Hopkins has caught a pass from 19 different QBs in his career, the most among active players.



Lamar Jackson would be #20. https://t.co/OXV4cOfE38 — Tony Holzman-Escareno (@FrontOfficeNFL) March 11, 2025

The Ravens went 12-5 last season and won another division title but disappointed in the playoffs once again with a divisional round loss to the Buffalo Bills. With Diontae Johnson and Nelson Agholor among their receivers who are themselves free agents right now, Baltimore is making sure to maintain a strong unit of pass-catchers regardless.

Several years ago, the Ravens notably made an attempt to trade for Hopkins (when he was still with the Houston Texans). Now in 2025, the Jackson-Hopkins tandem is finally set to happen.