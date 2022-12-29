Ex-NFL QB Tim Couch looks absolutely ripped in new photo

Tim Couch definitely has not been staying on the couch in retirement.

A photo shared by the former NFL QB Couch (and screenshotted by Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio) went viral this week. Couch was shirtless in the photo, showing off his almost cartoonishly ripped physique. Take a look.

I bet you think you are in pretty good shape don’t you? Well here is 46 year old former UK QB Tim Couch’s picture which he posted today pic.twitter.com/yxkCGWxLvP — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 26, 2022

Couch, who last played in the NFL in 2003, did not have a very impressive career. He was the top overall pick in 1999 but was a symbol of futility with the Cleveland Browns, going 22-37 in five seasons as their starter. Couch finished his career with a sub-60 completion percentage and more total interceptions (67) than touchdowns (64).

Now at 46 though, Couch is anything but a symbol of futility. Here are some other photos from his Instagram page that show just how buff he has gotten.

Couch recently made an offer to come out of retirement for the Browns, but now that offer does not look nearly as unserious. His huge post-retirement transformation has to be the craziest one we have seen since this athlete’s.