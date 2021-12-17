Ex-NFL Draft bust makes offer to needy Browns

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a shortage of quarterbacks due to a rise in Covid positives this week. Things are dire enough that one of the team’s more notorious draft busts is ready to suit up for them again.

Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum have both tested positive for Covid, leaving Nick Mullens as the team’s only available quarterback heading into Saturday’s game against the Raiders. The lack of certainty led some to speculate about what might happen if Mullens tests positive before Saturday.

One suggestion was, jokingly, to bring notorious draft bust Tim Couch in for a week. Couch actually saw the jokes and chimed in, saying he was ready for the job.

I’m ready. Let’s do this. I can hand off to Chubb and throw sceeens all game haha — Tim Couch (@TimCouchQB) December 16, 2021

For what it’s worth, Couch is only three days older than Tom Brady. On the other hand, Couch’s last NFL appearance came in 2003, so it seems fairly unlikely that he’s in game shape.

If Couch is unavailable, the Browns have plenty of other ex-quarterbacks out in the world they could try to call in on a whim.

Photo: Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is shown on the sideline during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports