Ex-Packers QB had great comment about Panthers’ futility

The Carolina Panthers are so bad that even Kurt Benkert is taking shots at them.

Benkert, a former undrafted free agent quarterback who spent five seasons in the NFL, made a funny remark about the Panthers after Carolina was dominated 47-10 by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Benkert wrote on X that he “could have given the Panthers 30 losses in 2 years for a way better discount.”

I could have given the Panthers 30 losses in 2 years for a way better discount — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) September 8, 2024

Benkert signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He then played a season behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love with the Green Bay Packers in 2021, mostly on the practice squad. The former Virginia quarterback also spent a brief period on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad in 2022 before trying his luck in the XFL last year. Benkert announced his retirement a year ago.

The point is Benkert’s NFL career was not exactly a success. Unfortunately for the Panthers, Bryce Young’s has not been one yet, either. The Panthers went 2-15 last season after drafting Young first overall and starting him. They then fired Frank Reich and brought in Dave Canales, but the results were no better in Week 1. Young finished 13/30 for 161 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in the blowout loss to New Orleans.

Obviously, Young has plenty of time to turn things around. As of now, however, it is hard to argue with Benkert. The former journeyman could probably play just as well in Carolina as Young has played.