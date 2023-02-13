Ex-Patriots star Stevan Ridley arrested

Former NFL running back Stevan Ridley was arrested over the weekend.

A police official in Natchez, Miss., confirmed to TMZ that Ridley was arrested early Sunday morning and booked on two charges. Details of the charges were not provided, but the 34-year-old was released from custody later on Sunday.

Ridley grew up in Natchez and went to high school there before playing college ball at LSU. He was a star at LSU before the New England Patriots selected him in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Ridley played for the Patriots from 2011-2014 and won a Super Bowl with the team. He had his best season in 2012, when he rushed for 1,263 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. That was Ridley’s only season with 1,000-plus yards.

After his rookie contract expired, Ridley signed with the New York Jets. He spent one season with them and had brief stints with several other teams before finishing his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.