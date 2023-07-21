Ex-Patriots Super Bowl champion could reportedly land with playoff contender

After winning two Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots, one veteran defender could be pursuing his third with a different AFC team.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Friday that linebacker Kyle Van Noy is visiting with the Baltimore Ravens this week. Van Noy, a former second-round draft pick, turned 32 years old earlier this month.

Best known for his stint with the Patriots from 2016-19, Van Noy was a starter on two Super Bowl-winning teams (LI over the Atlanta Falcons and LIII over the Los Angeles Rams). Van Noy was also selected as a member of New England’s All-2010s Team.

While Van Noy hasn’t been quite the same since leaving the Patriots, he was still a reliable producer last season for the Los Angeles Chargers (5.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and three passes defended in 13 starts). The Ravens are expected to be a playoff contender in 2023 with a healthy Lamar Jackson plus a couple of fresh offensive weapons coming aboard. Van Noy could be next to join the party.