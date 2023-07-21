 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 21, 2023

Ex-Patriots Super Bowl champion could reportedly land with playoff contender

July 21, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Kyle Van Noy in his Patriots uniform

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After winning two Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots, one veteran defender could be pursuing his third with a different AFC team.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Friday that linebacker Kyle Van Noy is visiting with the Baltimore Ravens this week. Van Noy, a former second-round draft pick, turned 32 years old earlier this month.

Best known for his stint with the Patriots from 2016-19, Van Noy was a starter on two Super Bowl-winning teams (LI over the Atlanta Falcons and LIII over the Los Angeles Rams). Van Noy was also selected as a member of New England’s All-2010s Team.

While Van Noy hasn’t been quite the same since leaving the Patriots, he was still a reliable producer last season for the Los Angeles Chargers (5.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and three passes defended in 13 starts). The Ravens are expected to be a playoff contender in 2023 with a healthy Lamar Jackson plus a couple of fresh offensive weapons coming aboard. Van Noy could be next to join the party.

Article Tags

Baltimore RavensKyle Van Noy
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus