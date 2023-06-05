Ravens add to WR corps with former first-round pick

The Baltimore Ravens have added some more depth at the wide receiver position, this time signing a former first-round pick.

The Ravens on Monday agreed to a one-year deal with Laquon Treadwell, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Treadwell, 27, was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings back in 2016. He failed to live up to expectations and has bounced around to several teams since spending his first four years in Minnesota.

Treadwell appeared in six games for the Seattle Seahawks last season and caught just 6 passes for 42 yards.

At least one other team gave Treadwell a look this offseason.

The Ravens are looking to revamp their offense this season under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. They made some big splashes in free agency when they signed Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor. Baltimore also used a first-round draft pick on former Boston College star wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Treadwell will face an uphill battle to make the Ravens’ roster, but the former Ole Miss star has yet another opportunity to revive his career.