Ex-Patriots star making massive bet on team

One former New England Patriots player is putting a major bankroll on the team heading into the postseason.

Retired ex-Pats receiver Julian Edelman revealed on Twitter this week that he bet $100,000 on a Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl this year. Edelman got the money from a partnership with WynnBET Sportsbook and decided to spend it all on that bet.

It equals to $50,000 on the Patriots to win the AFC (which would pay out $375,000) and $50,000 on the Bucs to win the NFC (which would pay out $170,000). If Edelman is correct on both legs, he will take home $545,000 from his original $100,000.

Wynnbet paid me 100g’s for some social media. I’ll take 545 instead 💸 pic.twitter.com/IRBNwwUjOF — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 11, 2022

Edelman then posted a funny video of himself breaking the news of his six-figure bet to his parents.

Parents just don’t understand pic.twitter.com/bCMIAzPeSn — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 12, 2022

It would not be too surprising to see Tampa Bay come out of the NFC. They are the defending champions, the No. 2 seed, and the team with Tom Brady, Edelman’s old quarterback. But the Patriots, the AFC’s No. 6 seed, are the longshots here as well as the biggest possible moneymakers for Edelman.

We already got a warning from one notable NFL figure that New England could make it back to the Super Bowl. Now Edelman, who was a Patriot for 12 total seasons, is betting some serious cabbage on it to happen too.

