Cris Collinsworth has ominous Super Bowl prediction

Cris Collinsworth can already see the stars aligning in one particular way this NFL season.

The veteran NBC sportscaster, who will be on the call for this year’s Super Bowl, shared an ominous prediction to Twitter on Monday.

“I have called 4 Super Bowls, this one will be my 5th,” wrote Collinsworth. The Patriots have been in every one. Just saying…”

The Super Bowl will be aired on NBC this season for the first time in four years. Collinsworth was previously on the call for New England’s Super Bowl wins in 2005 and 2015 as well as their Super Bowl losses in 2012 and 2018.

This year, the Patriots suddenly look good again as winners of their last four straight games. But it would still be a big surprise for them to make it to the Super Bowl with a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones and a roster of largely lesser-known players. The more likely scenario would be for Tom Brady and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make it back to the title game this year. Brady was, of course, in all four of Collinsworth’s previous Super Bowls as well.

In any case, many are probably hoping they don’t have to hear Collinsworth on the call for another New England Super Bowl game this year. After all, he has taken heat before for his pro-Patriots commentary.

Photo: Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; NBC Sports broadcaster Cris Collinsworth before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports