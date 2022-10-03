 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 3, 2022

Ex-Ravens Super Bowl champion announces his retirement

October 3, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Jimmy Smith looking on

Aug 19, 2020; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) warms up before the morning session of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A longtime Baltimore Ravens fixture is officially exiting stage left.

Veteran NFL cornerback Jimmy Smith held a press conference Monday to announce his retirement from the league after 11 seasons. Smith is retiring as a member of the Ravens, the team with which he spent his entire career.

You can watch the video of Smith’s retirement press conference here.

Smith, 34, was selected by Baltimore in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He went on to become a mainstay in their secondary over the next decade-plus, making 128 total appearances for them and winning Super Bowl XLVII as a Raven in 2013.

Smith had also grown into a respected veteran leader for Baltimore and now will officially retire with them in poetic fashion.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus