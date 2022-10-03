Ex-Ravens Super Bowl champion announces his retirement

A longtime Baltimore Ravens fixture is officially exiting stage left.

Veteran NFL cornerback Jimmy Smith held a press conference Monday to announce his retirement from the league after 11 seasons. Smith is retiring as a member of the Ravens, the team with which he spent his entire career.

You can watch the video of Smith’s retirement press conference here.

Smith, 34, was selected by Baltimore in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He went on to become a mainstay in their secondary over the next decade-plus, making 128 total appearances for them and winning Super Bowl XLVII as a Raven in 2013.

Smith had also grown into a respected veteran leader for Baltimore and now will officially retire with them in poetic fashion.