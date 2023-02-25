Ex-teammate defends Russell Wilson against negative reports

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has become a lightning rod. Nearly every single day, there’s a new report that casts him in a negative light and that trend shows no sign of slowing down.

Most recently, rumors circulated that Wilson wanted the Seattle Seahawks to fire both head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider back in February of 2022. He also wanted Caroll to be replaced by Sean Payton, who is currently his head coach in Denver.

Wilson has denied those reports with his attorney telling The Athletic the claim is “entirely fabricated.”

With the criticism continuing to rein down on Wilson, one of his former teammates, Cliff Avril, decided to step up in a show of support. He offered a more positive take on Wilson, both the player and the person, denouncing those who continue to take shots at the quarterback.

“I usually stay out (of) the way and stay in my own lane but it’s tough watching people go in on someone every year and he never defends himself so things keep stacking up,” Avril tweeted. “It’s unreal! Personally, as a teammate and a man have never had any issues with how he’s moved. Always been a stand-up guy towards my family and I! Sometimes people just don’t like things they don’t understand. Something’s ain’t meant to be understood.”

Unsurprisingly, Avril faced immediate backlash for his defense of Wilson.

Wilson is now the black sheep of the NFL and the tides show no signs of shifting. If he struggles again in 2023, things are only going to get worse. The only chance he has at quieting the storm is remaining quiet himself while finding a way to lead the Broncos to victory.