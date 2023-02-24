 Skip to main content
Report: Russell Wilson had huge request for Seahawks before trade

February 24, 2023
by Grey Papke
Russell Wilson in practice gear

Jun 13, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

While we already know that Russell Wilson fell out with the Seattle Seahawks prior to his trade to Denver, a new report sheds light on just how bold Wilson was in trying to force major changes.

A new report from Kalyn Kahler, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks of The Athletic detailed the circumstances that led to Wilson’s trade to the Broncos and his unsuccessful first season there. The report states that in February 2022, Wilson asked Seattle ownership to fire both head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider, believing that the two were hurting his chances to win more Super Bowls and individual awards. Wilson also wanted the Seahawks to replace Carroll with Sean Payton, who is now his coach in Denver.

The Seahawks obviously refused to do so, instead trading Wilson to the Broncos for a huge package that included two first-round picks. Wilson’s lawyer, in a letter to The Athletic, denied the report, calling the claim “entirely fabricated.” The quarterback also offered his own rebuttal on Twitter, saying Carroll was a father figure to him and denying that he ever wanted him or Schneider fired.

Everyone knew Carroll and Wilson were at odds throughout the 2021 season, and perhaps earlier than that. Even after Wilson was traded, Carroll dropped plenty of hints that he and his quarterback simply had not been on the same page. That is not unprecedented, but a quarterback going to ownership to try to get the coach and GM fired certainly would be.

