Ex-Vikings Pro Bowler lands TV gig at NBC

One former player is joining the ranks of Randy Moss, Nate Burleson, and other Minnesota Vikings alums who have landed television gigs post-NFL.

Ex-Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph will be calling select games for NBC in the fall, Pete Sampson of The Athletic reported this week. More specifically, Rudolph will be working Big Ten college football games for the network.

Rudolph, 33, was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Vikings (in 2012 and in 2017). He then went on to play for both the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rudolph wasn’t productive for the Bucs at all last season though (a mere three receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown in nine games). Now he appears to be transitioning into a post-playing career.

It is a fitting hire for NBC as Rudolph played in college at Notre Dame from 2008-10 (NBC has a longstanding relationship with Notre Dame and has broadcast all their home games since 1991). Rudolph himself also has an interesting personality and should make for a natural fit in the booth.