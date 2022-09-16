Extent of Justin Herbert’s rib injury revealed

Justin Herbert suffered a rib injury during his Los Angeles Chargers’ 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Now we know more about the extent of the injury.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters on Friday that Herbert fractured rib cartilage. Staley termed the quarterback day-to-day.

#Chargers HC Brandon Staley said QB Justin Herbert has fractured rib cartilage. Said he's day-to-day, notes this is better than a fracture to any bones. — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) September 16, 2022

The good news is a fractured rib cartilage is better than a fractured rib. The Chargers also have extra time before their next game, which is on Sunday Septemer 25 against the Jaguars in Week 3.

Herbert is in his third NFL season and has completed 72 percent of his passes for 613 yards, 6 touchdowns and an interception this season. Herbert appeared to be in a good deal of pain towards the end of the game after he suffered the injury.

He should send a phone call to another former Chargers quarterback regarding advice on playing through such an injury.