Drew Brees had some serious advice for Quinn Ewers on how to handle his injury.

Ewers got hurt in the first quarter of Texas’ 20-19 loss to Alabama on Saturday and did not return. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game that Ewers suffered a clavicle sprain.

While watching the game, Brees gave some advice to Ewers on how to deal with the injury.

“If it’s an AC joint separation…locker room, shoot it up, put on a harness, and shot gun snaps only the rest of the game. You got this young buck!” Brees wrote on Instagram.

Brees went to Purdue, but he is from Texas and has some family ties to the Longhorns. He probably just wanted to see a young player be able to compete in such a big game rather than get knocked out due to an injury.

Hudson Card wound up replacing Ewers in the game. He dealt with an ankle injury and helped the Longhorns keep it close in the 1-point loss.

Brees is a future Hall of Fame member. From 2005-2017, the former 13-time Pro Bowl QB only missed two possible regular season games. Both games were missed because he didn’t play in Week 17 due to clinching a bye in the NFC. He played through all sorts of pain and ailments during his career, and he knows what needs to be done to tough it out.