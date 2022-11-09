Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed

Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long.

Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

From @GMFB: #Bills QB Josh Allen is dealing with a sprained right elbow, sources say, a UCL injury that will limit him this week. While it’s no sure thing that Allen plays vs the #Vikings, belief is it’s an injury he can manage moving forward. How he responds this week is key. pic.twitter.com/86HQb0Kdzz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2022

“From what I understand he is expected to be limited in practice and then will be judged day-by-day to see how he progresses,” Rapoport said. “It is also going to be something of a functionality issue. Sometimes with this injury, it affects the grip of the football. It is not a pain tolerance issue. It is simply how well can he grip a football and how bad is this injury going forward.”

Allen hurt his elbow on the final drive of Sunday’s game. He was winding up for a pass when Jets defensive end Bryce Huff lunged at him for a sack, causing Allen’s arm to bend backward.

The Bills were initially concerned about Allen’s injury and still may be, but it sounds like the talk of the quarterback having a torn ligament and missing significant time was premature.