 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 9, 2022

Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed

November 9, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Josh Allen wears a Bills hat

Sep 27, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs off the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long.

Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“From what I understand he is expected to be limited in practice and then will be judged day-by-day to see how he progresses,” Rapoport said. “It is also going to be something of a functionality issue. Sometimes with this injury, it affects the grip of the football. It is not a pain tolerance issue. It is simply how well can he grip a football and how bad is this injury going forward.”

Allen hurt his elbow on the final drive of Sunday’s game. He was winding up for a pass when Jets defensive end Bryce Huff lunged at him for a sack, causing Allen’s arm to bend backward.

The Bills were initially concerned about Allen’s injury and still may be, but it sounds like the talk of the quarterback having a torn ligament and missing significant time was premature.

Article Tags

Buffalo BillsJosh Allen
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus