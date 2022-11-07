 Skip to main content
Bills concerned about Josh Allen’s elbow injury

November 7, 2022
by Grey Papke
Josh Allen with a hat on

Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks to the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills apparently have some concerns about an elbow injury Josh Allen suffered late in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets.

Bills coach Sean McDermott revealed Monday that Allen was dealing with an elbow injury and would likely be limited in practice this week. McDermott did not go into detail about the severity of the injury, stating that the team was waiting for more information after Allen is further evaluated.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Monday that Allen is being evaluated for an UCL injury.

The injury took place on Buffalo’s final drive of Sunday’s game. Allen was winding up for a pass when Jets defensive end Bryce Huff lunged at him for a sack. In the process, Allen’s arm bent backward awkwardly.

Allen was poor in Sunday’s loss, going 18/34 for 205 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. His performance was bad enough that he pinned the entire defeat on himself. The fact that he suffered an injury at the end of the game is just salt in the wound.

Fortunately, the early hints on Allen’s injury do not make it sound too serious, but the fact that they may limit him suggests at least some concern. Still, the Bills will not want their MVP candidate to be limited in any way, and may have to take it slow with him for the foreseeable future.

Buffalo BillsJosh Allen
