Ezekiel Elliott addresses Cowboys players anonymously bashing coaches

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to hold their locker room together in the wake of a report about anonymous players blasting the coaching staff, and Ezekiel Elliott is among those who are unhappy the quotes leaked out.

The Cowboys were dominated 38-10 at home on Monday night to fall to 2-4. A day after the game, NFL Network reporter Jane Slater shared some anonymous criticism of the Cowboys’ coaches that she received from players (read the report here).

Elliott told reporters on Wednesday that Cowboys players need to “look in the mirror” if they want to fix their problems. He also said he would prefer if grievances remain in house.

Ezekiel Elliott on report of Cowboys players criticizing the team’s coaching staff: “We need to keep that kind of stuff in house. Everyone look in the mirror, see what’s going on, fix that and we’ll be better.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 21, 2020

Cowboys veteran linebacker Sean Lee shared similar thoughts.

Sean Lee on report of Cowboys players criticizing the coaching staff: “The consensus in our locker room, with our defense right now, is that we all need to work hard, we all need to improve, there’s no pointing fingers. Anything anonymous, we’re not going to worry about that.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 21, 2020

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has only been with the team for six games. It’s unclear if the anonymous players were specifically referring to him, but he also addressed the report.

Despite their 2-4 record, the Cowboys remain in first place in the shockingly bad NFC East. They could conceivably reach the playoffs with six or seven wins, so they need to work hard to avoid in-fighting. Anonymously pointing fingers will not solve any of their issues.