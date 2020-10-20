Cowboys players anonymously blast coaching staff

Mike McCarthy has only been the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for six games, but apparently he and his staff have made the wrong impression on some members of the team.

In the wake of Monday night’s blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals, multiple Cowboys players anonymously criticized McCarthy and his coaching staff to NFL Network’s Jane Slater. One player called the staff “totally unprepared” while another said the coaches simply are not good at their job.

#Cowboys players initially bought into keeping things internal. Now as they sit 2-4 the discontent is leaking out. On the coaching staff “totally unprepared. They don’t teach. They don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly.” Another “they just aren’t good at their jobs” — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 20, 2020

Interestingly enough, McCarthy said after the Cowboys’ 38-10 loss that he felt the team was more prepared to face the Cardinals than any other opponent this season. Some players do not agree.

Slater did not say whether the players she spoke with mentioned McCarthy by name. It’s possible the issues are more with assistant coaches, but that would still reflect poorly on the head coach.

Dallas has been atrocious defensively this season. Ezekiel Elliott’s fumbles on back-to-back possessions in Monday’s game certainly didn’t help, but the Cowboys have not been able to stop opponents. Despite that, they remain in first in the abysmal NFC East and could conceivably win the division with only six or seven wins.

Some have called for the Cowboys to make major changes after their rough start, but Jerry Jones was not ready to do that as of two weeks ago. If McCarthy and his staff are starting to lose the locker room, Jones could start to feel differently.