Ezekiel Elliott facing uncertain future with Cowboys?

Ezekiel Elliott has been a mainstay with the Dallas Cowboys’ offense for six years, but one report suggest the upcoming seventh season may be the last.

In an appearance on the Washington Football Talk podcast, 105.3 The Fan Cowboys insider Bobby Belt claimed that Elliott could turn in a vintage season in 2022 and still get cut after the season due to the size of his contract.

“Zeke could rush for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns this year and I think he’s still probably done here,” Belt said, via Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington. “They need to move on. That contract has been such an albatross for them, one of the worst deals in football and, as much as they love his toughness and things like that, it’s about time to rip off the Band-Aid. He’s not the same player anymore.”

Elliott is still expected to get lead reps with Dallas, but Belt claims the organization feels Elliott’s contract extension three years ago was a mistake and some would even be prepared to move forward with backup Tony Pollard.

There is reason to believe this is a plausible scenario. Dallas can get out from under Elliott’s contract for just under $12 million after the season, a far cry from the four years and $50 million he would be in line for otherwise. The running back has had his two worst seasons as a pro since signing that deal, with injuries becoming a factor for the 27-year-old.

The reports on Elliott have been positive as he prepares for a significant season. Ultimately, there may be nothing he can do to stick around for 2023, at least under his current deal.