Cowboys coach notes 1 big change in Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott had what he would consider a down year in 2021. Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has one big reason for optimism that it will not happen again.

McCarthy spoke about the work Elliott did during the offseason, and the coach suggested the running back was in the best shape of his NFL career. However, one major factor may be even more notable for Elliott.

#Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says Ezekiel Elliott has had a "tremendous offseason." pic.twitter.com/kWE4potPDK — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) June 16, 2022

“I think the biggest thing with Zeke is he’s completely healthy now and he’s had a tremendous offseason,” McCarthy said. “The weight that he has been pushing in the weight room, just the numbers that he has been cranking out have been very, very impressive.”

Health was a major issue for Elliott in 2021. While the 26-year-old did play in all 17 games, he was clearly playing hurt down the stretch. That showed in his performances, as he went through a span of eight games from mid-November to January that saw him reach 50 rushing yards just once.

One other thing that may help Elliott is his quarterback taking some of the burden away from him in 2022. That could set up well for the Cowboys, at least in theory.