Ezekiel Elliott had some serious problems with his juevos during training camp

Ezekiel Elliott is hoping for a bounce-back season in 2021 after he failed to rush for more than 1,000 yards last year. We know he will need the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line to step up in order for that to happen, but there’s another important thing the star running back may need — baby powder.

Elliott had some serious problems below the waist during training camp recently, and we’re not talking about a lower body injury. During the latest episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” Zeke was shown frantically trying to find some baby powder to deal with a little issue he was having.

Dallas in August is no joke, so that’s certainly understandable. Most of Elliott’s teammates probably knew exactly how he felt.

Elliott recently shared how he lost a bunch of weight this offseason, which should help him improve upon the 979 yards and six touchdowns he had last season. The training staff had just better keep the powder handy.