Ezekiel Elliott shares what he did to lose weight this offseason

Ezekiel Elliott will be lighter entering this season, and that is by intention.

Elliott is listed at 228 pounds but lost 10 pounds this offseason. He told FOX’s Erin Andrews during an interview at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday what he did to lose the weight.

“Cleaned up the diet a little bit,” Elliott said. “Little bit different training. That was definitely my emphasis: get lighter coming into the season.”

Elliott is coming off his least-productive season as a pro. He rushed for 979 yards and six touchdowns as his Cowboys went an ugly 6-10.

“I don’t think I need much motivation after the year we had last season,” Elliott said.

Dak Prescott got hurt five games into last season, forcing the team to use Andy Dalton and a cast of other characters at quarterback. Having Prescott ready for Week 1 should make a big difference. Elliott being a little lighter and in better shape could also help too. Even Prescott has been raving about that.