Tony Pollard carted to locker room with high ankle sprain

January 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a significant loss on offense at the end of the first half of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Running back Tony Pollard suffered what appeared a left high ankle sprain on a first down run play with 1:36 left in the first half. Pollard got his left leg caught under 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward while Ward was making the tackle, and was able to put little weight on the leg as he left the field.

Pollard was ultimately carted to the locker room, and multiple reports suggested his left leg was in an air cast. He was ruled out for the rest of the contest at halftime.

Pollard had his best season as a pro in 2022 as he gained an increasingly significant role in the Dallas backfield. He ran for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns, and even backfield mate Ezekiel Elliott has embraced Pollard’s increased role. Elliott will likely have to take on an increased role in the offense, but Pollard’s explosive ability will be missed.

