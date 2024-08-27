Former Falcons starting QB gets cut by Cardinals

Desmond Ridder’s attempt to catch on with a different NFL team apparently is not going so well.

Ridder is being waived by the Arizona Cardinals after losing a battle with Clayton Tune for the backup quarterback job, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #AZCardinals are releasing QB Desmond Ridder, who was in a backup battle with Clayton Tune. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2024

Tune was a 5th-round pick by the Cardinals last year and spent all season with the team, which likely gave him an advantage in the competition with Ridder. Tune even appeared in 7 games, making one start.

Ridder was a third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2022. He made four starts as a rookie and then 13 starts last season. The Cincinnati product passed for 3,544 yards, 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 19 games (17 starts) with the Falcons.

Ridder, who turns 25 on Aug. 31, has enough experience where some team will probably want him on their practice squad — perhaps even Arizona.