Falcons trade Desmond Ridder to NFC team

The Atlanta Falcons have moved quickly to trade quarterback Desmond Ridder after bringing in Kirk Cousins as their new starting quarterback.

The Falcons have agreed to trade Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Atlanta will receive wide receiver Rondale Moore in exchange for the quarterback.

The Cardinals are sending former second-round WR Rondale Moore to Atlanta, sources say. After adding WR Darnell Mooney earlier in the week, the Falcons land another receiver to put around Cousins. https://t.co/achEefaGzv — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 14, 2024

Ridder became expendable after the Falcons signed Cousins, and they were able to move quickly to get a decent return for him. The quarterback was a third round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he failed to impress as he went 8-9 as a starter over two seasons. Last year, he effectively lost his starting job to Taylor Heinicke, which seemingly marked the end of the organization’s patience with him. He will likely serve as Kyler Murray’s backup with Arizona.

Moore, a second round selection in 2021, caught 40 passes last year for 352 yards and a touchdown.