Falcons bench Desmond Ridder after miserable first half

The Atlanta Falcons appear to have finally given up on quarterback Desmond Ridder, at least for Sunday’s game.

Ridder was replaced by backup Taylor Heinicke at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans after the Falcons were held to just three points in the first half. The CBS broadcast revealed that Ridder had been evaluated for a concussion but was cleared to return.

Despite that clearance, Ridder looked firmly benched, as he was on the sideline wearing an earpiece and a cap to start the half.

Taylor Heinicke, even though Desmond Ridder has been cleared from concussion protocol, is remaining at quarterback for the Falcons. Ridder on the sideline in a ballcap. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 29, 2023

Though the Falcons entered Sunday in first place in the NFC South, Ridder’s play had been far from impressive. In eight games, including this week, he had thrown six interceptions and fumbled the ball seven times, and no team can tolerate that lack of ball security from its quarterback.

A third-round pick in 2022, the Falcons harbored hopes that Ridder could be developed into a franchise quarterback. His play was unconvincing and he never seemed to win over his teammates, and his future as Atlanta’s starter has to be in some doubt now.