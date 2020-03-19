pixel 1
Falcons, Dolphins reportedly have shown most interest in Todd Gurley

March 19, 2020
by Larry Brown

Todd Gurley will be available for teams to pick up in free agency, and a few ones are already standing out.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported on Thursday that the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons are among Gurley’s desirable landing spots.

Indeed, those two teams showed the most interest in trading for Gurley when the Los Angeles Rams were shopping the running back.

The Dolphins signed running back Jordan Howard in free agency, but that might not preclude them from adding another back such as Gurley, particularly if the price is right.

Though Gurley, 25, declined last season as he battled knee and ankle injuries, it’s not out of the question to think he could be helpful splitting carries next season. He averaged just 3.8 yards per carry for the Rams but is still a factor in the passing game. He also is showing a sense of humor after being released.

