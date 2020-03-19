Falcons, Dolphins reportedly have shown most interest in Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley will be available for teams to pick up in free agency, and a few ones are already standing out.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported on Thursday that the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons are among Gurley’s desirable landing spots.

My understanding is among two of Todd Gurley's desirable destinations recently has been Atlanta and Miami, per source; though the #Dolphins just brought in Jordan Howard. However, we'll see now, how other potential options open up for Gurley, or how the market reacts. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 19, 2020

Indeed, those two teams showed the most interest in trading for Gurley when the Los Angeles Rams were shopping the running back.

When the Rams shopped RB Todd Gurley in recent weeks, the two teams that showed the most interest were the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

The Dolphins signed running back Jordan Howard in free agency, but that might not preclude them from adding another back such as Gurley, particularly if the price is right.

Though Gurley, 25, declined last season as he battled knee and ankle injuries, it’s not out of the question to think he could be helpful splitting carries next season. He averaged just 3.8 yards per carry for the Rams but is still a factor in the passing game. He also is showing a sense of humor after being released.