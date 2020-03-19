pixel 1
header
Thursday, March 19, 2020

Todd Gurley sends hilarious ‘Friday’ tweet after being released

March 19, 2020
by Larry Brown

Todd Gurley

The Los Angeles Rams on Thursday released Todd Gurley, and the running back sent some funny tweets in response.

Gurley quoted the movie “Friday” by joking that he got fired on his day off.

He also retweeted Deion Sanders and stated his understanding that football is a business.

Gurley still gets a $7.55 million roster bonus from the Rams, but they will avoid another $10.5 million in guarantees paid out to the running back. Cutting their losses was the motivating factor in releasing Gurley.

In the end, the 2015 No. 10 pick earned $46 million over five seasons with the Rams.

Gurley averaged just 3.8 yards per carry last season, which was his lowest mark in three years. He has had knee troubles during his career, but still should find another gig before long.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus