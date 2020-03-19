Todd Gurley sends hilarious ‘Friday’ tweet after being released

The Los Angeles Rams on Thursday released Todd Gurley, and the running back sent some funny tweets in response.

Gurley quoted the movie “Friday” by joking that he got fired on his day off.

Damn I got fired on my day off #QuaratineAndChill — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) March 19, 2020

He also retweeted Deion Sanders and stated his understanding that football is a business.

All Business Nothing Personal. https://t.co/rryxzZE0oP — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) March 19, 2020

Gurley still gets a $7.55 million roster bonus from the Rams, but they will avoid another $10.5 million in guarantees paid out to the running back. Cutting their losses was the motivating factor in releasing Gurley.

In the end, the 2015 No. 10 pick earned $46 million over five seasons with the Rams.

Including the $7.55M bonus he’ll reel in today, Todd Gurley earned $46M across 5 seasons w/ the #Rams. He received $34.5M of his $57.5M extension signed in July of 2018. https://t.co/GY2QGYTmVH — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 19, 2020

Gurley averaged just 3.8 yards per carry last season, which was his lowest mark in three years. He has had knee troubles during his career, but still should find another gig before long.