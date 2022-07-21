 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 21, 2022

Report: Surprise team enters mix for Jimmy Garoppolo

July 21, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Jimmy Garoppolo in pads

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The trade market for Jimmy Garoppolo could heat up now that he has been cleared to practice, and there is reportedly at least one surprise team that has entered the mix for the veteran quarterback.

The Atlanta Falcons are among the teams that have contacted the Niners about Garoppolo, according to multiple reports.

Matt Ryan is no longer in Atlanta after the Falcons traded him to the Indianapolis Colts. They immediately brought in Marcus Mariota, who has a long history with Falcons coach Arthur Smith. Then, Atlanta drafted former Cincinnati star quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round.

Ridder has reportedly been impressive throughout the early part of the offseason. He is competing with Mariota for a starting job, and Smith had high praise for the rookie during minicamp.

If the Falcons are genuinely interested in Garoppolo, that is probably not a good sign for Mariota.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus