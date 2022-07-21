Report: Surprise team enters mix for Jimmy Garoppolo

The trade market for Jimmy Garoppolo could heat up now that he has been cleared to practice, and there is reportedly at least one surprise team that has entered the mix for the veteran quarterback.

The Atlanta Falcons are among the teams that have contacted the Niners about Garoppolo, according to multiple reports.

One more team possibly in the Jimmy Garoppolo market. From long-time #NFL personnel evaluator this morning … "Don't be surprised if the #Falcons jump in. You aren't going to know about Desmond Ridder for two or three years, at best, and they can't afford to wait that long." — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) July 21, 2022

Matt Ryan is no longer in Atlanta after the Falcons traded him to the Indianapolis Colts. They immediately brought in Marcus Mariota, who has a long history with Falcons coach Arthur Smith. Then, Atlanta drafted former Cincinnati star quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round.

Ridder has reportedly been impressive throughout the early part of the offseason. He is competing with Mariota for a starting job, and Smith had high praise for the rookie during minicamp.

If the Falcons are genuinely interested in Garoppolo, that is probably not a good sign for Mariota.