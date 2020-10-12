Falcons owner says season was playoffs or bust for Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff

The Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff this week after falling to 0-5 on the season. Based on the expectations that were set for them entering the year, neither should have been surprised.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank was very blunt on Monday when discussing the decision to fire both Quinn and Dimitroff. He said ownership made it clear entering the season that there was a “playoff or bust” mandate.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank when asked what problems have to be solved: "It's called lack of winning." — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) October 12, 2020

More from Blank on why Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff are being fired at this time: "They made it clear this was a playoff year or bust. … It's clear at 0-5 that's not going to happen." — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) October 12, 2020

The Falcons have been trending in the wrong direction since their epic collapse against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl four years ago. They won a playoff game the following year, but they have had a losing record since then. Atlanta finished each of the last two seasons 7-9 and missed the playoffs.

It’s somewhat surprising that Dimitroff was fired, as he has been with the Falcons since 2008 and drafted Matt Ryan. Blank was clearly tired of the team underperforming and wanted a fresh start. The way in which the Falcons have lost some games this season almost certainly played a role in the decision to blow things up.