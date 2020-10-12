 Skip to main content
Falcons owner says season was playoffs or bust for Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff

October 12, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Dan Quinn

The Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff this week after falling to 0-5 on the season. Based on the expectations that were set for them entering the year, neither should have been surprised.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank was very blunt on Monday when discussing the decision to fire both Quinn and Dimitroff. He said ownership made it clear entering the season that there was a “playoff or bust” mandate.

The Falcons have been trending in the wrong direction since their epic collapse against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl four years ago. They won a playoff game the following year, but they have had a losing record since then. Atlanta finished each of the last two seasons 7-9 and missed the playoffs.

It’s somewhat surprising that Dimitroff was fired, as he has been with the Falcons since 2008 and drafted Matt Ryan. Blank was clearly tired of the team underperforming and wanted a fresh start. The way in which the Falcons have lost some games this season almost certainly played a role in the decision to blow things up.

