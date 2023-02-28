Falcons release former No. 2 overall pick

The Atlanta Falcons need to make some significant changes heading into the 2023 season, and revamping their quarterback room will be one of them.

The Falcons on Tuesday announced that they have released Marcus Mariota. The move will save them $12 million against the salary cap.

Mariota signed a two-year, $18.75 million contract with Atlanta prior to last season. He was named the starting quarterback during training camp and kept the job until Week 15, when he was benched for rookie Desmond Ridder.

Mariota finished 2022 with 2,219 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He added 438 rushing yards and 4 scores on the ground. The former No. 2 overall pick had some big games, but he probably did not do enough to prove he is worthy of starting again for a team next season.

The Falcons currently have the eighth overall pick in the NFL Draft. Many expect them to target a quarterback, and they could be one of the teams that have already inquired about trading up to No. 1.