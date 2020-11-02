Falcons’ Takk McKinley breaks news about his trade situation

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Takk McKinley broke some news on Monday about his trade situation.

The fourth-year former first-round pick tweeted that the Falcons have turned down offers for him and will not be trading him.

The @AtlantaFalcons aren’t trading me. They have declined a handful of offers. — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 2, 2020

The Falcons turned down their fifth-year option on McKinley, which is why some speculated they could trade him.

McKinley missed two games last season due to a shoulder injury. He has only played in four games this season because of a groin injury. He has eight tackles and one sack in four games this season.

Over his career, McKinley has 17.5 sacks.