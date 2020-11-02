 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 2, 2020

Falcons’ Takk McKinley breaks news about his trade situation

November 2, 2020
by Larry Brown

Takk McKinley

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Takk McKinley broke some news on Monday about his trade situation.

The fourth-year former first-round pick tweeted that the Falcons have turned down offers for him and will not be trading him.

The Falcons turned down their fifth-year option on McKinley, which is why some speculated they could trade him.

McKinley missed two games last season due to a shoulder injury. He has only played in four games this season because of a groin injury. He has eight tackles and one sack in four games this season.

Over his career, McKinley has 17.5 sacks.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus